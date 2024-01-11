One-man game studio Sunamii Games has just released a short clip from one of its future projects, Twilight Bastion.

Described as a "PS1-Style 3D Metroidvania", the developer cites Square's cult PS1 classic Vagrant Story as a key inspiration. "You navigate through a dark & twisted castle in search of escape," Sunamii's social media account adds.

This isn't the only PS1-style project the developer is currently working on – Cold and Afraid is also in production at the moment and is shaping up to be a pretty impressive project. It's in development for PC.