It's often claimed that the Yazkua / Like A Dragon series is a spiritual successor to Yu Suzuki's Shenmue series, and irrespective of where you fall on that particular debate, there's definitely a degree of crossover between the two in terms of gameplay and mechanics.

If you've been playing the latest entry in the series, Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth, then you might have spotted that the game includes a reference to Shenmue, as spotted by @Shenmue_Dojo:





Shared over on the #Shenmue sub-reddit, Ryo Hazuki is mentioned in Like a Dragon 8: Infinite Wealth.

The amusing exchange not only references Ryo's infamous question about sailors but also notes his 'slick' leather jacket and his relentless quests to find a warehouse and "hitch a boat out east".

"Like a Dragon fans will turn up in their droves for a new Yakuza story regardless of overall quality, but never has one been as utterly essential as Infinite Wealth," said our pals over at Push Square when they awarded the game 9/10. "There's more to see and do than ever before, the turn-based combat has gone up a gear, and the entire experience has a visual shine that makes it the best-looking game in the series. Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is the best Yakuza game ever made."

We personally think it's fantastic that Sega and its Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have decided to pay tribute to Suzuki's masterpiece in such a heartfelt and entertaining way. Let us know what you think of this reference – and Inflite Wealth in general – by posting a comment below.