Subscribe to Time Extension on

Listen, Bandai Namco isn't interested in Ridge Racer anymore. We know that's a hard fact to take in, but the sooner we all get used to it, the better.

Right, now we've gotten that out of the way, we can move on to the topic at hand – a talented indie coder has created an awesome homage to Namco's classic arcade racer in the form of Midnight Challenge, and you can play it right now.

You can sample the 'Downtown Loop' track, and you'll need an X-input controller to play.

As you can see from the footage above, it's looking very polished indeed, and is a neat tribute to a series which really deserves another shot at fame.