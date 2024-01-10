Retro hardware manufacturer My Arcade has been showing off its 2024 range of products at the Consumer Electronics Show, and one particular device has caught our attention.

The Atari Gamestation Portable is a handheld system which boasts a 7-inch high-resolution screen, rechargeable battery and loads of pre-installed Atari classics – but the headline news here is that it also showcases a paddle controller and Trak-Ball.

The original Atari VCS / 2600 had a paddle controller named the CX30, which was used to control games such as Breakout, Canyon Bomber, Night Driver and Video Olympics. The Trak-Ball controller was used in games such as Centipede, Millipede and Missile Command.

My Arcade also announced other Atari-themed products at CES 2024, such as the Atari Gamestation Remix, Atari Gamestation Joypad, Atari Gamestation Joystick and the Atari 'Mega' and 'Super' Player tabletop arcade systems.

It also revealed a host of non-Atari products, such as the Pole Position Racing Arcade, Pac-Man Joystick Player and Ms. Pac-Man Joystick Player.