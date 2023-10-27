Update [Fri 27th Oct, 2023 17:15 BST]: As spotted by gosokkyu, Radiant Silvergun will be arriving on Steam on November 3rd. It will come with classic & modern modes and will be compatible with Xbox, PS4/PS5, and Nintendo Switch controllers, in addition to keyboard & mouse. The Japanese price is listed at ¥2,500.

Original Story [Thu 3rd Aug, 2023 11:30 BST]: Treasure's shmup classic Radiant Silvergun is coming to Steam, thanks to Live Wire, the company which ported the game to the Nintendo Switch.

Originally released in 1998 on the Saturn and in arcades, Radiant Silvergun quickly became famous thanks to its amazing overall quality and the fact that the Saturn version was one of the first titles to sell for insane amounts on eBay.

Since then, it has been released on the Xbox 360 in HD form. Live Wire's Switch port retains many of the features seen in the 360 version, including improved graphics.

There's no word on when the game will hit Steam, but you can check out its page here.