Analogue made waves this week with the announcement of its Analogue 3D system, which will use FPGA technology to replicate the performance of the N64.

However, that wasn't the only piece of news from the company. As spotted by Retro Dodo, Analogue has also revealed that the Analogue Pocket will be getting a new OS update before the end of the year.

Other news:



1. Analogue Duo is shipping end of 2023.

2. Analogue Pocket Adapters are on target to ship by end of 2023.

3. Analogue OS 2.0 will be released by end of 2023 (with openFPGA display mode support)

4. DAC support with Analogue Dock/Analogue Pocket is coming early next… — Analogue (@analogue) October 16, 2023

Analogue OS 2.0 will bring one of the most requested features from fans – the ability to leverage the cool screen filters on OpenFPGA cores.

Currently, these filters – which imitate the legacy displays of consoles like the Game Boy and Game Gear – are only available when using physical cartridges with the Analogue Pocket. OS 2.0 will allow them to be enabled even when you're running ROMs from an SD card via one of the community-made FPGA cores.

Furthermore, Analogue has also confirmed that Analogue Pocket Adapters are on target to ship by the end of 2023. It has also been revealed that the Analogue Dock/Analogue Pocket will get DAC support early next year, which will allow it to be used with old-school CRTs and PVMs.