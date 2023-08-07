The fantasy-themed Mega Drive/Genesis runner Hunter Girls has officially hit its Kickstarter goal (as spotted by FusionRGamer).

Hunter Girls, in case you've never heard of it, started life as a Steam game back in 2021. However, late last month, a company called Retro Quest launched a Kickstarter for a Mega Drive/Genesis port, with the notable homebrew team PSCD Games tasked with converting the game to Sega's 16-bit machine.

As detailed on the campaign page, the group had originally planned to only raise £3,874 to fund development costs and the price of manufacturing but it has since raised £4636 as of the time of writing. There are a couple of stretch goals still to hit, which include one target for three new bosses to be added and another for additional graphics.

In Hunter Girls, you play as three heroines known as Agnes, Kim, and Flora, who each possess a different ability (sword combat, archery, or magic). Your goal is to make your way from one side of the level to the other while fending off ogres, magic-wielders, and other enemies with the powers at your disposal. The Kickstarter pitches this interesting blend of gameplay as "a runner mixed with Lost Viking-like gameplay."

In order to get a digital ROM of the game, you'll need to chip in £9. This will come with a digital copy of the soundtrack. You can also get a physical cartridge for £28, or a more complete version (with a box, manual, and cart) for £36. Rewards are expected to ship in September 2023.

If you're on the fence about backing, there's a free demo of the game available that you can download and try now from PSCD Games' itch. You have until August 29th to support the project.