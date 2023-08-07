Hunter Girls
Image: PSCD Games

The fantasy-themed Mega Drive/Genesis runner Hunter Girls has officially hit its Kickstarter goal (as spotted by FusionRGamer).

Hunter Girls, in case you've never heard of it, started life as a Steam game back in 2021. However, late last month, a company called Retro Quest launched a Kickstarter for a Mega Drive/Genesis port, with the notable homebrew team PSCD Games tasked with converting the game to Sega's 16-bit machine.

As detailed on the campaign page, the group had originally planned to only raise £3,874 to fund development costs and the price of manufacturing but it has since raised £4636 as of the time of writing. There are a couple of stretch goals still to hit, which include one target for three new bosses to be added and another for additional graphics.

Image: PSCD Games

In Hunter Girls, you play as three heroines known as Agnes, Kim, and Flora, who each possess a different ability (sword combat, archery, or magic). Your goal is to make your way from one side of the level to the other while fending off ogres, magic-wielders, and other enemies with the powers at your disposal. The Kickstarter pitches this interesting blend of gameplay as "a runner mixed with Lost Viking-like gameplay."

In order to get a digital ROM of the game, you'll need to chip in £9. This will come with a digital copy of the soundtrack. You can also get a physical cartridge for £28, or a more complete version (with a box, manual, and cart) for £36. Rewards are expected to ship in September 2023.

If you're on the fence about backing, there's a free demo of the game available that you can download and try now from PSCD Games' itch. You have until August 29th to support the project.

[source kickstarter.com, via fusionrgamer.com]