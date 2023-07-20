ININ Games has announced that it will be releasing the Taito platformer Parasol Stars: The Story Of Bubble Bobble III on modern consoles later this year. It will be coming to the Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Just to give you a refresher, Parasol Stars was originally released on the PC Engine back in 1991 and was the sequel to Rainbow Islands and the original Bubble Bobble. It was later ported to the Commodore Amiga, Atari ST, Nintendo Game Boy, and NES, and was also made available for the Wii Virtual Console in 2008. This new reissue, however, should give players a brand new opportunity to discover it, giving them an easy way to play it on their modern machines.

Here's a description of the story taken from the store page:

"In this captivating platformer by TAITO, players follow the adventures of two brothers, Bubby and Bobby, who embark on a mission to save their neighboring planets from an evil menace. Instead of shooting bubbles, they are now armed with colorful, dazzling parasols with magical powers. These parasols are also used to shield against enemy attacks, stun foes or unleash a torrent of high-scoring stars! “Parasol Stars” is loaded with power-ups that could mean the difference between a sweet win or a crushing defeat! Toss a bomb and blast your enemies to smithereens, or freeze time with a clock that’s all yours to command. But don’t get too comfy, or Death will sneak up on you and swipe one of your precious lives! Harness the power of the parasol and show off your skills in this epic adventure!"

As well as announcing these digital releases for consoles, ININ Games has also partnered up with Strictly Limited Games to produce exclusive and highly limited boxed versions of the games, with pre-orders starting on July 27th. The store page is not yet complete, but should hopefully update in the next few days with more information.