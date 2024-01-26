Tekken 8: The King Of Iron Fist Tournament's Xbox Return Is A Cracker Despite A Few Single-Player Shortcomings

13. Tekken 5 (PS2) Publisher: Namco / Developer: Namco Release Date: 24th Feb 2005 ( USA )











After the mild misstep that was Tekken 4, Tekken 5 had a lot of work to do, and it pulled it off. Classic gameplay features returned, and the first three Tekken games were included in the PS2 port, making it even better value for money. The PS2 exclusive 'Devil Within' mode wasn't quite executed properly, but, on the whole, Tekken 5's fast, exciting gameplay won over those who had been so disappointed with how Tekken 4 messed with the winning formula. The game would later be updated as Tekken 5: Dark Resurrection, which was ported to PSP and PS3.

12. Tekken Advance (GBA) Publisher: Namco / Developer: Eighting Release Date: 28th Jan 2002 ( USA ) / 29th Mar 2002 ( UK/EU )







While it gained relatively positive reviews at the time of release, Tekken Advance has not aged well. Perhaps the critics of the time were more forgiving because full 3D games on the Game Boy Advance were simply not feasible, but this title ultimately fails to capture the visual splendour Tekken is known for, opting to use 2D sprites to recreate the action. On the upside, much of the core mechanics remain intact, so it at least feels like Tekken, even if it doesn't look or sound like it. Ultimately, though, there's little reason to return to this handheld entry beyond curiosity or nostalgia.

11. Tekken 8 (PS5) Publisher: Bandai Namco / Developer: Bandai Namco Release Date: 26th Jan 2024 ( USA ) / 26th Jan 2024 ( UK/EU )

















Tekken 8 is a modern fighting game masterclass. It doesn't skimp on single-player modes, its online offering is robust, and it's a serious visual spectacle. But most importantly, the battles are brilliant; accessible yet deeply technical, and supremely satisfying to be a part of — perhaps more so than ever before. There's no fighting game series quite like Tekken, and Tekken 8 is the franchise at its bombastic best.

10. Tekken 4 (PS2) Publisher: Namco / Developer: Namco Release Date: 23rd Sep 2002 ( USA ) / 13th Sep 2002 ( UK/EU )









It's hard to think of a mainline Tekken entry which has caused as much drama as Tekken 4. The game was Namco's first real attempt to tinker with the formula, introducing environmental hazards, walls, and the ability for players to move around the arena before the round even began. These were all 'innovations' that would be abandoned in future instalments, but the game's lack of balance and speed would also come under fire from hardcore Tekken players. Tekken 4 has the reputation of being the black sheep of the family, but this has perhaps been overstated since it was released. It's still a fine fighting game and worth a look if you're interested in seeing how the series could have evolved.

9. Tekken Revolution (PS3) Publisher: Bandai Namco / Developer: Bandai Namco Release Date: 11th Jun 2013 ( USA ) / 12th Jun 2013 ( UK/EU )

















Tekken Revolution was a free-to-play experiment on Bandai Namco's part, and one which showcased some rather controversial ideas. Franchise fans were frustrated by the watered-down gameplay mechanics, but the game's accessibility and free entry fee meant it was more about pulling in casual combatants. It would seem that this was something of a dead end for the series, as Tekken Revolution shut down in 2017, and is no longer playable.

6. Tekken 6 (PS3) Developer: Bandai Namco Release Date: 27th Oct 2009 ( USA ) / 30th Oct 2009 ( UK/EU ) The drill remains pretty familiar in Tekken 6: corporations rule the world, with many clashing along their relevant paths. With 40 selectable characters and a wide range of modes, there's plenty to keep you busy with this entry; aside from the meaty Scenario Campaign, there are also the typical Arcade modes, Ghost fights, stat tracking, galleries, character customisation and tons more. Tekken fans will be delighted with Tekken 6. The fighting is as crisp as ever, and the side attractions, while throwaway, will keep those with any semblance of interest in the Tekken universe entertained.

5. Tekken 7 (PS4) Publisher: Bandai Namco / Developer: Namco Release Date: 2nd Jun 2017 ( USA ) / 2nd Jun 2017 ( UK/EU ) Available On: PS+ Extra

















In terms of gameplay, Tekken 7 is masterful. Its overhauled rage system gives its already punchy combat a whole new dynamic, while helping to level the playing field for more casual players. Its story mode isn't quite the blockbuster that it thinks it is, but the insanely addictive treasure battle makes up for that on the single-player front. Meanwhile, its online components can't be faulted – the newly introduced tournaments being a real highlight. Tekken 7 is a fantastic fighting game and one of the best entries in the series.

4. Tekken 2 (PS1) Publisher: Namco / Developer: Namco Release Date: 2nd Oct 1996 ( USA ) / 27th Aug 1996 ( UK/EU ) Available On: PS+ Premium













The original Tekken was Namco's first attempt at a 3D fighting game, and it arguably wasn't until Tekken 2 that the now record-breaking franchise would truly find its footing. The 1996 sequel improved on everything that it possibly could, and instantly became a landmark PS1 release. Of course, it was Tekken 3 that truly took the series above and beyond, but it's still easy to see why Tekken 2 was a big deal back in 1996. In its visual style and its excellent soundtrack, Namco had established an identity for something quite special.

2. Tekken (PS1) Publisher: Namco / Developer: Namco Release Date: 8th Nov 1995 ( USA ) / 7th Nov 1995 ( UK/EU )











Released at a time when Sega's Virtua Fighter was basically the biggest video game in arcades, the original Tekken arrived on the scene and mirrored the battle between Namco and Sega for dominance of the coin-op racing scene. Just like Ridge Racer and Daytona USA would go toe-to-toe in amusement arcades and living rooms worldwide, Tekken would rival Virtua Fighter in terms of recognition – and, as some fans would say, eclipse it. While the series has certainly advanced quite dramatically over the decades, this opening instalment remains incredibly playable and enjoyable; given its importance in the early years of the PS1's success, it's little wonder that so many people feel so fondly about it.