Released just as hype for
Tekken 3 was at its peak, Tekken Card Challenge isn't a fighting game – it's more along the lines of SNK Vs. Capcom Card Fighter's Clash. The aim is to reduce your opponent's health by attacking them with your deck of Tekken-themed cards.
The adventure mode offers plenty of scope for entertainment, and an exclusive playable character, Crow, makes this interesting for historical reasons, too.
Sadly, the fact that it was never released in the West means that all of the text is in Japanese, and no English language patch currently exists.
After the mild misstep that was
Tekken 4, Tekken 5 had a lot of work to do, and it pulled it off.
Classic gameplay features returned, and the first three Tekken games were included in the PS2 port, making it even better value for money. The PS2 exclusive 'Devil Within' mode wasn't quite executed properly, but, on the whole, Tekken 5's fast, exciting gameplay won over those who had been so disappointed with how Tekken 4 messed with the winning formula.
The game would later be updated as
Tekken 5: Dark Resurrection, which was ported to PSP and PS3.
While it gained relatively positive reviews at the time of release,
Tekken Advance has not aged well.
Perhaps the critics of the time were more forgiving because full 3D games on the Game Boy Advance were simply not feasible, but this title ultimately fails to capture the visual splendour Tekken is known for, opting to use 2D sprites to recreate the action.
On the upside, much of the core mechanics remain intact, so it at least feels like Tekken, even if it doesn't look or sound like it.
Ultimately, though, there's little reason to return to this handheld entry beyond curiosity or nostalgia.
Tekken 8 is a modern fighting game masterclass.
It doesn't skimp on single-player modes, its online offering is robust, and it's a serious visual spectacle. But most importantly, the battles are brilliant; accessible yet deeply technical, and supremely satisfying to be a part of — perhaps more so than ever before.
There's no fighting game series quite like Tekken, and Tekken 8 is the franchise at its bombastic best.
It's hard to think of a mainline Tekken entry which has caused as much drama as
Tekken 4.
The game was Namco's first real attempt to tinker with the formula, introducing environmental hazards, walls, and the ability for players to move around the arena before the round even began. These were all 'innovations' that would be abandoned in future instalments, but the game's lack of balance and speed would also come under fire from hardcore Tekken players.
Tekken 4 has the reputation of being the black sheep of the family, but this has perhaps been overstated since it was released. It's still a fine fighting game and worth a look if you're interested in seeing how the series
could have evolved.
Tekken Revolution was a free-to-play experiment on Bandai Namco's part, and one which showcased some rather controversial ideas.
Franchise fans were frustrated by the watered-down gameplay mechanics, but the game's accessibility and free entry fee meant it was more about pulling in casual combatants.
It would seem that this was something of a dead end for the series, as Tekken Revolution shut down in 2017, and is no longer playable.
Tekken 3D Prime Edition is a good, if unspectacular, Tekken transition.
Its 41 characters and 60fps frame rate is unmatched on 3DS. Some small sacrifices have been made to maintain this refresh rate — some stage backgrounds slide around instead of rotating, resulting in a peculiar visual effect that diminishes the depth provided by 3D.
While it arguably lacks a truly meaty challenge for a single player, it's enjoyable enough that you won't really mind. It won't set the world alight, but it's a strong addition to 3DS's array of big-name scrappers.
Originally released in arcades and then on the PS3, Xbox 360 and Wii U,
Tekken Tag Tournament 2 is bursting with content. There’s so much to do, and so many characters to try, that boredom will never be an issue.
The Wii U version is perhaps the definitive one, as it adds exclusive modes that will entertain series fans and newcomers alike.
The drill remains pretty familiar in
Tekken 6: corporations rule the world, with many clashing along their relevant paths.
With 40 selectable characters and a wide range of modes, there's plenty to keep you busy with this entry; aside from the meaty Scenario Campaign, there are also the typical Arcade modes, Ghost fights, stat tracking, galleries, character customisation and tons more.
Tekken fans will be delighted with
Tekken 6. The fighting is as crisp as ever, and the side attractions, while throwaway, will keep those with any semblance of interest in the Tekken universe entertained.
In terms of gameplay,
Tekken 7 is masterful. Its overhauled rage system gives its already punchy combat a whole new dynamic, while helping to level the playing field for more casual players. Its story mode isn't quite the blockbuster that it thinks it is, but the insanely addictive treasure battle makes up for that on the single-player front. Meanwhile, its online components can't be faulted – the newly introduced tournaments being a real highlight.
Tekken 7 is a fantastic fighting game and one of the best entries in the series.
The original
Tekken was Namco's first attempt at a 3D fighting game, and it arguably wasn't until Tekken 2 that the now record-breaking franchise would truly find its footing.
The 1996 sequel improved on everything that it possibly could, and instantly became a landmark PS1 release. Of course, it was
Tekken 3 that truly took the series above and beyond, but it's still easy to see why Tekken 2 was a big deal back in 1996.
In its visual style and its excellent soundtrack, Namco had established an identity for something quite special.
Released in arcades in 1999,
Tekken Tag Tournament took a leaf out of Marvel vs. Capcom's book by allowing players to swap characters mid-match.
Outside of this mechanic, things hadn't really changed all that much from
Tekken 3; in fact, the coin-op ran on the same Namco System 12 hardware as the third game.
The 2000 PS2 port upgraded the visuals significantly, making the game a key title when it came to convincing people to part with their cash for Sony's shiny new console. However, there was always the feeling that Tekken Tag Tournament wasn't quite the full ticket, and was more of a filler release in between Tekken 3 and
Tekken 4.
Despite this, it still has its devoted fans,
and even got a sequel.
Released at a time when Sega's
Virtua Fighter was basically the biggest video game in arcades, the original Tekken arrived on the scene and mirrored the battle between Namco and Sega for dominance of the coin-op racing scene.
Just like
Ridge Racer and Daytona USA would go toe-to-toe in amusement arcades and living rooms worldwide, Tekken would rival Virtua Fighter in terms of recognition – and, as some fans would say, eclipse it.
While the series has certainly advanced quite dramatically over the decades, this opening instalment remains incredibly playable and enjoyable; given its importance in the early years of the PS1's success, it's little wonder that so many people feel so fondly about it.
While
Tekken and Tekken 2 laid the groundwork, it would be Tekken 3 which took Namco's fighting game franchise to global superstardom.
Everything was taken to the next level; the mechanics were refined, the roster tweaked, and the visuals improved dramatically; some would argue that Tekken 3 is one of the most impressive games on the PS1 in terms of looks, and we'd be inclined to agree.
Without a doubt the shiny apex of the series on 32-bit hardware – and there are some fans who feel it never got any better than this for the franchise.
"Tekken" means "Iron Fist" in Japanese.
Sadly, yes. Released in 2009 and directed by Dwight Little, the critically panned Tekken live-action movie stars Jon Foo, Kelly Overton, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, Ian Anthony Dale, Cung Le, Darrin Dewitt Henson, Candice Hillebrand, and Luke Goss. It cost $30 million to make but only generated $1.6 million at the box office.