Best GTA Games

Granted, titles like Grand Theft Auto 2 and GTA London arguably improved on the 1997 original, but we'd still rank this one higher than those titles purely due to the fact that it was such a groundbreaking release for its time. GTA didn't really do anything out of the ordinary in terms of visuals, but what made it so compelling was the way it presented a living, breathing open world for the player to explore. Of course, the ability to steal cars was also a killer hook, but GTA's sense of humour shines through, even today, and presents a solid bedrock for subsequent entries in the franchise. It's rough around the edges now, but this is still a blast to play – and without this, there would be no GTA V.

7. Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars (PSP) Publisher: Rockstar / Developer: Rockstar Leeds Release Date: 17th Mar 2009 ( USA ) / 19th Mar 2009 ( UK/EU )







It's a close call between the DS and PSP versions of Chinatown Wars; the DS version benefits from touchscreen support, while the PSP edition has improved visuals and extra missions. As a result, it's worth playing both – but if you only fancy trying out one, then we'd recommend the PSP version. The nicer graphics and extra content give it a slight edge, even if it does miss out on those cool touchscreen features.