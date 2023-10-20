CEX
Image: Zion Grassl / Time Extension

Love it or loathe it, CeX is one of the world's major high street retailers of retro games these days, thanks to its wide network of franchised stores which deal in second-hand gaming goods.

The retailer - which began life in the UK in the early '90s - sells all kinds of retro gear, including games, hardware, accessories and other related items.

This is the first in a new series in which we'll be highlighting CeX's many retro offerings - both good and bad.

To kick things off, we've got a selection of photos from CeX's branch in York, England.

CEX
Zelda on the NES is really rising in value, as you can see — Image: Damien McFerran / Time Extension
CEX
That sun-faded copy of Turtles 3: Radical Rescue on Game Boy might be rare, but would you hand over £70? (Lovely boxed example of a boxed Tetris, though!) — Image: Damien McFerran / Time Extension
CEX
There once was a time when you could pick up a loose NES for peanuts... — Image: Damien McFerran / Time Extension
CEX
Nice selection of Sega stuff here... Shining Force 2 continues to fetch big money, but Die Hard Arcade's value shocked us! — Image: Damien McFerran / Time Extension
CEX
A boxed Mega CD and Capcom Home Arcade - quite the pair! — Image: Damien McFerran / Time Extension

Next up, a selection of photos from you, our dear readers...

Cex
Spotted in Sheffield - Castlevania: Symphony of the Night is always a big-hitter, but the amazing thing is, this isn't even the most expensive version - it's missing the music CD and art book... — Image: Robcf3
CEX
Spotted in the Windsor CeX is this pricey Persona PSP offering — Image: inkling_raven
Cex
Pocket Monsters always mean big money on the pre-owned market — Image: snivy932
Cex
...keeping with the same theme — Image: Bloke99
Cex
Do you think the impending arrival of the Switch version will bring the value of this one down a touch? (Taken in the Manchester Arndale store) — Image: supermariometa
Cex
Sometimes, there are no words — Image: a_jackanape