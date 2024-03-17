CeX Retro Watch: March 2024 1
Snapped in the Leicester CeX, this is the first Japanese Pocket Pikachu we've ever seen in a brand. Neat! — Image: Damien McFerran / Time Extension

It's been a while since we last ran a CeX Retro Watch piece – we have to admit, we allowed Christmas and the New Year to distract us – but fear not, as we're back with a vengeance with this, the first update of 2024.

All of the images below were taken this year, so please don't shout at us if they're not exactly up to date. We hope the retro-related goodies contained within will be enough to pacify you!

Now, with that out of the way, let's begin...

Taken at our local Loughborough brand, this image shows a wide range of retro goodies. It's not every day you see Spider-Man on the Mega CD — Image: Damien McFerran / Time Extension
Another Loughborough shot, and there's a lot to take in here. Street Fighter III 3rd Strike on the Dreamcast at £85 has made our eyes water... — Image: Damien McFerran / Time Extension
Yep, Loughborough again. Nice to see PS Vita consoles are keeping their value, and that copy of Sonic Jam on the Saturn didn't hang around — Image: Damien McFerran / Time Extension
Paper Mario's price is utterly insane these days, right? — Image: Damien McFerran / Time Extension
Treasure's debut title, McDonald's Treasure Land Adventure, doesn't show up much these days, hence the sky-high price tag — Image: Damien McFerran / Time Extension
Seen in CeX's Leicester brand, this PS1 has an odd yellow patina, which only seems to impact its bottom edge. Yum — Image: Damien McFerran / Time Extension

If you've got some CeX snaps you'd like us to add to this piece, let us know in the comments!