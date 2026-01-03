Graeme Baird, a groundbreaking force in the world of 3D gaming, has passed away.

Alongside Ian Oliver and Andrew Onions, Baird co-founded Realtime Games Software Ltd. in 1984 (all three men were former Leeds University students), and the company's early games – 3D Tank Duel (1984), 3D Starstrike (1984), Starstrike II (1986) and Starfox (1987) – gave players immersive 3D worlds on the relatively humble home computers available at the time.

Baird would make significant contributions to the likes of Starglider (he programmed the Spectrum and Amstrad versions alongside Ian Oliver) and Carrier Command, one of Realtime Games' most groundbreaking releases.

Later in his career, he worked on the Colin McRae Rally series, Driver: San Francisco, LittleBigPlanet 3 and Sackboy: A Big Adventure.





Our thoughts are with Baird's family and friends at this difficult time.