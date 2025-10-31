The Oliver Twins have been part of the British game development landscape for decades, and have given us classics such as Dizzy, Super Robin Hood, Professional Ski Simulator and, more recently, SkySaga: Infinite Isles.

It would seem that the pair are looking to revisit one of their older classics, but we've got some bad news – the imagery released thus far has clearly been created using Generative AI and not real, human artists.

As shared on the Twins' Facebook account, Ghost Hunters – originally released on the Amstrad CPC, ZX Spectrum and Commodore 64 in 1987 – is getting a modern-day reboot, complete with Hunk Studbuckle and his partner, Chuck.

It seems to have been designed for the RichCast platform, built by the Oliver's Panivox studio, formed in 2021. At launch, RichCast was described as a program that allowed users to play through interactive, choice-based stories, with a heavy focus on AI-generated content, such as speech.

Since then, the platform appears to have fully embraced all aspects of Generative AI, and its website is positively dripping with AI-made imagery, video and speech.

Generative AI is a highly debated topic at present. These tools are trained on millions of images and untold hours of footage, often used without the permission of the original copyright holder. GenAI content has high power demands during its creation, which has an environmental impact, and the quality of content online is dropping as AI slop takes over.

Additionally, AI tools are taking work away from artists, developers, animators, voice actors, and other roles – the people who effectively train these tools are the ones most at risk of losing their income. But hey, at least you can create funny videos of celebrities saying rude words, right?

To see two industry greats like Andrew and Philip Oliver readily embrace this technology is somewhat disappointing, especially since they've done so much over their careers to help hundreds of people get started in the video game industry. However, they're hardly alone.

EA has adopted AI in its business, and a recent study showed that a whopping 87% of game developers are using the tech in some way, shape or form. The results, however, aren't always pretty.