Super Mario Bros. recently turned 40, and Nintendo is celebrating this fact with a wide range of releases – but one thing it's not doing is updating the original 1985 outing.

If you're sore about that fact, then rest easy – a fan-made remake is available that transforms the first Super Mario outing into something even more remarkable (thanks, Gaming Reinvented).

The open-source Super Mario Bros Remastered is described as "a remake / celebration of the original 'Super Mario Bros.' games" with "new levels, custom modes, new characters, alongside a full level editor / custom level system."

Just tried this thanks to @pc98audi.bsky.social pointing out that it exists. It’s very cool. Uncapped frame-rate and ultra Mario with some nice enhancements. www.opensourceprojects.dev/post/1967620... — John Linneman (@dark1x.bsky.social) 2025-09-16T09:28:55.684Z

This remake doesn't just focus on the original game, however – it also remakes Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels, Super Mario Bros. Special and All Night Nippon: Super Mario Bros "from the ground up."

You'll also find improved physics, better level design, custom characters, and resource packs that allow you to customise the game's look and sound.

You'll need a Super Mario Bros. NES ROM to run this project, as none of the original assets are contained in the source code – unless, of course, they were made by the team behind it.