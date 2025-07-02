UK gamers of a certain age will no doubt fondly recall EMAP's Mean Machines magazine. First published in 1990 after being a console-focused section in CVG, the mag would often sell hundreds of thousands of copies each month and ran for 24 issues before being split into Mean Machines Sega and Nintendo Magazine System.

Some of the core team behind the mag have joined forces with Supercell and Sega to produce Super Cellphone Gamer, an "online magazine" which is also being produced as a physical publication in very limited quantities, seemingly for promotion only.

Some of the people involved include Gary Harrod, Paul Davies, Paul Glancey, Eddy "Radion Automatic" Lawrence, and Julian "Jaz" Rignall. The latter was the launch editor on Mean Machines and a key figure in the publication of many of EMAP's most popular mags.





The venture is intended to promote Supercell's Squad Busters smartphone game, and features tips, mini-reviews and even a section dedicated to Sonic himself (the character is in Squad Busters and also stars in his own smartphone game, Sonic Rumble).

The most amusing section is 'Barbarian Jaz', which gives Rignall the chance to dust off his acid-tongued 'Mean Yob' persona, which was incredibly popular in both C&VG and Mean Machines.

We're in the process of putting together an interview with the guys behind this venture and hope to go hands-on with a copy of the magazine soon, but in the meantime, let us know what you think of this totally unexpected EMAP revival by posting a comment below.