If you've ever attended a retro gaming event in the UK, there's an excellent chance you'll have seen Marc Jowett hosting a stand under his SegaMags banner.

While SegaMags began as a means of celebrating classic magazines online, Jowett branched out into reselling these same publications at events, and has more recently taken on selling items from publishers like Bitmap Books.

Now, however, the brand is undergoing a rethink – for very sensible reasons.

"After nearly 10 years of having SegaMags at events, I will be really sad to see the brand disappear from the circuit," says Jowett on social media. "It needs to happen, though. While the business is constantly reaching new heights, I need to capitalise on this by having brand imagery that reflects what I sell."

Jowett – who operates the business with his partner, Jess – says that he believes the change "will cement my position as the number one seller of books and magazines on the event circuit and new name better reflects what we sell."

However, he's keen to point out that SegaMags "isn't going anywhere, but it is going back to focusing on two blokes collecting UK Sega Magazines, which is how it was always meant to be. The Gaming Newsagent will advertise the business side in much more depth, and SegaMags will concentrate on the magazines once again."

The aim is for The Gaming Newsagent to focus solely on the resale of classic magazines, while SegaMags will go back to showcasing "the pages of yesteryear."