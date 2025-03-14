We're sad to report that prolific voice actor Dave Morrow has passed away at the age of 76.

Morrow's career in voice acting began in 1984, and his animation, film and TV credits include the likes of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Digimon, Hunter x Hunter, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Fist of the North Star, Mobile Suit Gundam F91, The Waterboy and Castle in the Sky, to name just a few.

However, video game fans might know him best as the voice of Akuma / Gouki in recent Street Fighter titles, including Street Fighter IV, Street Fighter X Tekken, and Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3. He also voiced Gouken in the anime series Street Fighter Alpha: Generations.





RIP Dave Mallow pic.twitter.com/CmHmfxvVOW To us Street Fighter fans, he was Akuma and Oni in the PS3/360 Era. So that means Street Fighter IV, Street Fighter X Tekken, and even Ultimate Marvel Vs Capcom 3.When you imagine Akuma screaming "DIE ONE THOUSAND DEATHS", thats HIS voice you are hearing.RIP Dave Mallow https://t.co/UPfTlu61ws March 12, 2025

Mallow, according to TMZ, had been suffering from health issues for a while and was residing at MonteCedro Senior Living Community in California in hospice care at the time of his passing.