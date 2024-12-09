All your base are belong to us. Are you a bad enough dude. A huge battleship is approaching fast.

We've all got our favourite quotes from video games, and many of these phrases have even become part of popular culture – but Foone's latest "big project" allows you to subvert expectations by using some iconic games to create fake quotes.

"It's a tool for making fake video game screenshots," explains the developer behind this epic undertaking. "Just fill in new text and it'll give you a (generally) pixel-accurate image back, the correct fonts and everything."

My big project: The Death Generator. It's a tool for making fake video game screenshots, just fill in new text and it'll give you a (generally) pixel-accurate image back, the correct fonts and everything. deathgenerator.com — Foone (@foone.bsky.social) 2024-12-08T07:17:27.556Z

Called Death Generator, the site features titles such as Fatal Fury Special, Animal Crossing: Wild World, Super Mario 64, Dino Crisis and Final Fantasy VII. It allows you to edit the text and create a 'new' screenshot which looks perfectly authentic. In some cases, you can even select multiple scenes from the same game.

The potential for hilarity is obvious, as is the potential for abuse. If you spot a screenshot from your favourite video game featuring text that you don't recall, you now know who to blame. That aside, we've been making ourselves chuckle all morning long with this thing, so make sure you give it a go.