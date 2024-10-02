Some brand new footage of the lost Sega Channel exclusive Garfield: Caught in the Act The Lost Levels has appeared online, as spotted by the @LostMediaBuster.

The footage was taken by the YouTuber PZTunleaded at Portland Retro Gaming Expo 2024, where the game was on display as part of the Video Game History Foundation stand, and shows 43 minutes of footage of the title that was previously thought to be lost media.

Just to give you some brief background on the history of Garfield Caught In The Act The Lost Levels, it is an expanded version of the 1995 Mega Drive / Genesis title Garfield Caught In The Act, which was developed by Sega InterActive. It was released through the cable service Sega Channel — a joint venture between Sega, Time Warner, and Tele-Communications, Inc (TCI) — and was transmitted to consoles equipped with an adaptor via a satellite.

In contrast to the original release, the Sega Channel version was previously believed to have come with three additional levels not included in the Mega Drive / Genesis title — two of which were later featured in the Game Gear version (Slobbin Hood, Bonehead the Barbarian) and another that eventually appeared in the PC port (Alien Landscape). It also was speculated to contain an unused train section that was meant to be included in the Catsablanca level, which sees Garfield enter a film noir-esque cityscape.

The train section of Catsablanca and the levels Bonehead the Barbarian and Alien Landscape are clearly shown in the video, but according to PZTunleaded, it's currently unknown whether the Slobbin Hood level is actually included in the game.

We've reached out to the Video Game History Foundation for more information. You can support their work directly on their website.