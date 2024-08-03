If you've heard of the name 8BitMods, then you'll almost certainly be aware of the fact that the company creates an amazing line of 'new' memory card options for consoles like the PS1, PS2 and GameCube.

It would seem that the company's next project is for the Dreamcast. It has shown off a PCB which has button inputs in exactly the same place as the Dreamcast's Visual Memory Unit – a memory card notable for acting as a stand-alone handheld device.

We've previously reviewed 8BitMods' GC MemCard Pro, giving it 8/10 and saying: "This is, without question, the best option for save data storage money can buy... now we've sampled it, we're honestly struggling to go back to the bog-standard memory cards."

This won't be the only next-gen Dreamcast VMU option on the market – we've also got the VM2, a crowdfunded VMU which is currently in the process of being shipped out to backers.