Sega has a proud history when it comes to sponsoring football teams. Starting with the 1999-2000 season, Sega's logo famously adorned Arsenal's away kit, making it one of the most iconic shirts in Premier League history (the Dreamcast logo would be seen on the team's home strip).

If you go even further back in time, then you'll know that the Japanese side of JEF United Ichihara (now known as JEF United Ichihara Chiba) was sponsored by the company when the J-League was first formed in the early '90s.

Fast forward to the present day, and Sega's name is once again on the front of a shirt – but this time, it's a grassroots outfit with some particularly noble aspirations rather than a massive top-flight side (thanks, VGC).





We are thrilled to launch our new kits - proudly sponsored by



We are thrilled to launch our new kits - proudly sponsored by @SEGA and featuring our amazing charity partner @wandsworthoasis on the sleeve!

What do you think? 👀#lgbt #football

Founded 14 years ago, London Falcons is a non-league side which currently plays in the 120-year-old Wimbledon and District Football League.

"London Falcons FC is a competitive and inclusive football team aimed at – but not exclusively limited to – gay and bisexual men in London," says the team's website. "Based in South West London, the club has been running for over fourteen years and in that time we have had over 400 different LGBT men come along to our training sessions or play for one of our league teams. We’re very proud that today we have a very healthy mix of gay, bisexual and heterosexual players who come together to deliver our message of football being inclusive for everyone."

The response to the announcement has been so overwhelming that London Falcons is now looking at ways to make replica versions of the kit available to the public.