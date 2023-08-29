The South Korean developer Com2Us has announced it is bringing out an updated version of Psikyo's arcade shoot 'em up Strikers 1945 for mobile phones (Thanks TheOtakuAuthority!).

The game, which is called Strikers 1945: RE, is available for pre-registration online through the App Store and Google Play (via the company's website), and will be released sometime in September 2023. It will include "improved graphics", "challenges", and "daily missions", with players being able to combine different aircraft, increase their stats, and equip special attack and support skills to help them out in combat.

In case you're in need of a quick refresher, Strikers 1945 originally debuted back in the arcades in 1995 and was subject to a bunch of ports & reissues on classic platforms like the Sega Saturn, PlayStation, and PlayStation 2. It has since appeared on modern machines including the Nintendo Switch, PS4, PC (via Steam), and Xbox, and was also featured among the playable games on the Astro City Mini V. The game received two sequels in 1997 and 1999, called Strikers 1945 II and Strikers 1945 III.

If you want to pre-register and check it out, you can do so here!