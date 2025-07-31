Like the rest of the retro gaming world, we've been waiting for Analogue's FPGA take on the N64 with bated breath. Like the company's other products, it promises to be one of the best ways to experience Nintendo's 64-bit system in the modern era – it's just a shame that it has been delayed a few times now.

Those of you who are keen to get a feel for this new machine might take a bit of comfort in knowing that you can at least purchase one of its controllers, designed in conjunction with 8BitDo.

Costing $39.99 and available in white or black, the 8BitDo 64 drops the three-pronged configuration seen in the original controller but retains the same single-stick interface. As well as working with the Analogue 64, it will also connect to Switch, Switch 2, Windows, and Android devices over a wired or Bluetooth link.

The Analogue 64 is expected to arrive in August.