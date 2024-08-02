ModRetro has revealed a new exclusive puzzle game coming to its Chromatic handheld named Patchy Matchy.

The game is currently available to pre-order on the ModRetro website (priced at £24.00) and will include a FRAM-Based cartridge, a manual, and a Chromatic charm. It is expected to ship this Christmas, which is also when ModRetro is expecting to release the handheld system.

According to a blog post on the game, Patchy Matchy is a puzzle title from the developer Tom Sutton (credited here under his Malamute) — who is an animation lead on shows like Paw Patrol and has previously contributed to Sony Imageworks films like Hotel Transylvania 3, Mitchell Vs. The Machines, and Across the Spiderverse. It is inspired by popular titles such as Tetris and Puzzle League, and was built using GBDK (GameBoy Developer's Kit).

The gameplay in Patchy Matchy is admittedly pretty simple from the looks of things. It sees players helping a surfboarding dog named Patchy to match four underwater creatures to clear various rows and rack up as high a score as possible through orchestrating and chaining combos. As the game progresses, more aquatic lifeforms will appear at an accelerated rate, making it much harder to keep things under control.

Here's some PR for the game:

"Cowabunga! Get matchy with Patchy, a surfer dude out to win the waves. Help Patchy break the raddest records by matching 4 sea creatures in a row to clear them from the ocean.

Start a combo with a match of 6, and then keep matching fast to score bonus points. If you and Patchy can unlock all 17 achievements, you'll be the most mondo Big Kahuna the beach has ever seen!"

You can visit the store page here to pre-order your own copy of the game today. You can also find a trailer for the game below: