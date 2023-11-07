Serial tinkerer @RealJamHamster has created a "universal cassette emulator" which can be used with cassette-based systems such as the ZX Spectrum and Commodore 64.

Very much like a flash cart or Optical Disc Emulator, the TZXCassette (for that is its name) allows the user to load up games from a flash media (in this case, a MicroSD card) using the host system's cassette deck.

The benefits are obvious; tapes are volatile media and have a finite lifespan, and many Spectrum and C64 games will be approaching the end of that lifespan. The TZXCassette will not only allow players access to the entire library of these vintage systems, but it will also avoid putting those original tapes at risk.





It accurately feeds a tape deck head with an ideal loading stream, works for every system I've tried and even detects motor pause for C64/Beeb/Amstrad etc.



RealJamHamster has put together a particularly detailed Twitter thread on the creation of this device, which is well worth a look if you're interested in the hard work and dedication that goes into this kind of thing.