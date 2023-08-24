Update #2 [Thu 24th Aug, 2023 13:50 BST]: In its weekly Z-Club stream, ZUIKI revealed another game that will be included in its upcoming Game Collection Vol. 1 compilation for the X68000 Z: Nostalgia 1907.

This is a Japanese text-adventure which is set on a luxury cruise liner in the year 1907. It was originally released by the Japanese developer Takeru on the X68000 back in 1991, and was later ported to the Sega CD, PC-9801, and FM Towns Marty. The game was notably directed by Kouichi Yotsui, who had previously created Strider for Capcom. Again, this is another one that will likely be a bit difficult for Western players to understand without a firm grasp of Japanese, but it's neat nonetheless to see it being included.

Update #1 [Thu 10th Aug, 2023 14:00 BST]: During ZUIKI's weekly Z-Club stream, it announced that Murder Club DX will also be joining Mad Stalker in the Game Collection Vol. 1, alongside several other unannounced titles (Thanks Gosokkyu!).

Murder Club DX, in case you haven't heard of it, is the 1988 X68000 port of Riverhill Soft's J.B. Harold Murder Club. This was a title originally released for the PC-88 back in 1986 that put players in the role of the titular detective as he tried to solve the murder of a wealthy businessman. Compared to many of the arcade titles already released for the X68000 Z, we imagine this one might be a little more difficult for Western players to simply pick up and play due to the abundance of Japanese text, but we felt it was still worth updating you just in case you're thinking of trying to collect for the console.

Additionally, ZUIKI also revealed on Twitter that it will be publishing a Riverhill Soft pack in the future too, though information about this seems to be pretty scarce at the moment.

pic.twitter.com/jcGg0fraQ1 the big news from tonight's X68000Z stream: in addition to the previously-announced & newly-tweaked Mad Stalker, Game Collection vol.1 will also include Murder Club DX, the X68 version of the first J.B.Harold game, with additional games to be announced🇯🇵 https://t.co/GiskPws3tE August 10, 2023

Original Story [Thu 13th Jul, 2023 16:00 BST]: Earlier today, ZUIKI announced that it had reached an agreement with the Japanese company Opera House K.K. to reissue old Family Soft games, for the X68000 Z.

The announcement came during its weekly Z-Club livestream, with the hosts revealing that Family Soft's 1994 beat 'em up Mad Stalker: Full Metal Forth will be among the first games to be included in a compilation called Game Collection Vol. 1.

Mad Stalker was first released for the Sharp X68000 computer back in 1994 and was developed by Fill-In-Cafe, with Family Soft being responsible for its publishing. It is a sidescrolling beat 'em up where players are placed inside a giant mech suit and are tasked with fighting through waves of enemy robots intent on destroying a city.

Following the original Sharp X68000 version of the game, it later received a bunch of ports for other machines. This included the FM Towns, the PC Engine Arcade CD-ROM², Windows computers, and the Sega Mega Drive.

This new version of the game has been designed specifically with the X68000 Z in mind, in order to avoid any emulation errors.

Opera House K.K is the third developer to partner with Zuiki in this way, with the X68000 Z creator previously announcing similar types of collaborations with the Japanese developers Zoom and Wolf Team.

According to the livestream, the game will be made available at a later date on Amazon Japan, which could potentially pose a problem for people outside of Japan trying to import it. We'll try our best, though, to keep you posted once we know more and should we find a way around this!