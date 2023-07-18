@-wc- I agree with you that this is more remeniscent of 2d platformers on Saturn and Playstation and I totally understand your sentiment. However it could equally be compared to a high end NeoGeo or other arcade title, perhaps CPS2, and how you label those as far as "bits" is highly debatable (the "24bit" claim of the NeoGeo is absolute nonsense marketing jargon).

As far as the Amigas, it depends really. The 1200 is 32bit, for sure. The 500 and 600 had some 32bit registers limited by a 16bit databus... but if you're going to argue that counts then the Megadrive / Genesis is also 32bit, as is the Neo Geo, the Sega System 16 arcade boards, even Atari ST, all of which used the same 16/32bit hybrid CPU.

In reality, there was never really a 100% cut off between 8/16/32/64bit that could show a definite jump in quality. There were extremely primitive 16bit systems in the 1970s, like the TI 99/4a... the PC Engine was "8bit" but outperformed the SNES and Genesis in several areas... lets not get into the arguements around the Jaguar! 😅

The fact that "bits" have never really been the thing that most affects the graphics performance or speed of a system means that its mostly a meaningless marketing term used by Sega as shorthand for "Genesis can wipe the floor with NES". We've had consoles refered to as 128bit or even 256bit when in reality they are 32/64bit... it was just shorthand for "this is the next generation up".

The most powerful PCs are still using 64bit processors, graphics cards and operating systems. To say a 4090 is in the same league as an N64, or that a TA99/4A is equivalent to a SNES shows how silly it is. Infact while we're at it, the SNES has an 8bit CPU 😂 its all just nonsense really.

The problem then for retro-style indies is that people will look at your pixel art game, and call it 8bit if it looks simple, and 16bit if it looks fancy. To most people, "32bit" makes them think of low poly 3d. Of course, you and I know that a game like Tiny Thor would never have been possible on any of the famous "16bit" systems, but I can see why people will think that its going for a modern version of that style.

If we're being actually technical and nitpicky, this game wouldn't have been possbile on any 32bit system either - pause the video any time any sprite object is rotated and you'll see that the "pixels" rotate at angles rather than the computer redrawing each frame to realign to the grid. Even ignoring this, the base resolution of the sprite appears higher than any of the "32bit" consoles.

Personally this is not a choice I'm fond of and in my own games I've worked extremely hard to make sure my games are truly "32bit" in style. I followed Sonic Mania's example of recreating the "16bit" style but with the extra colours, speed, memory etc of a 32bit system, and avoiding the pitfalls of modern indie games that just use pixel art in a 4k modern rendering style. The only change I allowed was to move the 4:3 aspect ratio to 16x9 - same as Mania. I think this makes sense for a modern game targeting the current gen platforms.

None of that is to insult Little Thor though, I think it looks really good. Its just not truly 16bit OR 32bit. Its a modern game with very pretty pixel art, and people are going to (incorrectly) label it as whatever "feels" right to them when they look at it.